Man hospitalised after motorcycle crash in St Paul's Bay
A Fgura man suffered grievous injuries after crashing his motorcycle in St Paul's Bay
A man, 40, was hospitalised with grievous injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle in St Paul's Bay.
The incident took place at around 5:30pm on Saturday on Triq Burmarrad, Police have said.
An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. The Fgura resident had been driving a Piaggio Vespa when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
