Man hospitalised after motorcycle crash in St Paul's Bay

A Fgura man suffered grievous injuries after crashing his motorcycle in St Paul's Bay

30 June 2019, 9:30am

A man, 40, was hospitalised with grievous injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle in St Paul's Bay.

The incident took place at around 5:30pm on Saturday on Triq Burmarrad, Police have said.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. The Fgura resident had been driving a Piaggio Vespa when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

