menu

Man seriously injured in St Julian’s fight

A 24-year-old man has sustained severe injuries, after an altercation at a restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday morning

2 July 2019, 7:57am
The incident took place at 4am in Triq San Gorg
The incident took place at 4am in Triq San Gorg

A 24-year-old man has sustained severe injuries after an altercation at a restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday morning in St Julian’s.

The incident took place at 4am in Triq San Gorg.

The police said an investigation had found, that an argument had broken out between a 34-year-old British national and a 24-year-old Maltese man from Swieqi.

It appeared that during the altercation, the 24-year-old was allegedly assaulted. Therefore, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from severe injuries.

The 34-year-old is currently being held by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in St Julian’s fight
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in St Julian’s fight
Gwardamanġa residents file judicial protest against developer over apartment collapse
Court & Police

Gwardamanġa residents file judicial protest against developer over apartment collapse
David Hudson
Construction worker seriously injured after fall
Court & Police

Construction worker seriously injured after fall
Delia to present Constitutional application demanding ministers testify on Egrant report copies
Court & Police

Delia to present Constitutional application demanding ministers testify on Egrant report copies
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.