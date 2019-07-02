Man seriously injured in St Julian’s fight

A 24-year-old man has sustained severe injuries after an altercation at a restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday morning in St Julian’s.

The incident took place at 4am in Triq San Gorg.

The police said an investigation had found, that an argument had broken out between a 34-year-old British national and a 24-year-old Maltese man from Swieqi.

It appeared that during the altercation, the 24-year-old was allegedly assaulted. Therefore, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from severe injuries.

The 34-year-old is currently being held by police.

An investigation is ongoing.