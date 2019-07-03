Teenager grievously injured in bicycle accident

A 17-year-old has sustained grievous injuries following a bicycle accident in Cospicua on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 10:15pm in Triq Santa Tereza.

Police said an investigation found that the young man was riding his bike when for reasons unknown he lost control and crashed into a bollard.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.