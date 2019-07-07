menu

[WATCH] Two hospitalised following Qawra apartment fire

A police spokesperson said the condition of the two people was yet known

yannick_pace
7 July 2019, 4:55pm
by Yannick Pace
The fire broke out at roughly 3pm
A fire broke out in an Qawra on Sunday afternoon

Two people have been hospitalised in a fire that broke out in Qawra apartment on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the fire had broken out at 3:15pm on Sunday in Triq il-baħħar. Civil protection department fire engines were called on site to control to blaze.

The spokesperson said that CPD members were still on site and that the situation appeared to be under control.

The condition of the two hospitalised people is as yet unknown.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

