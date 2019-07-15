Man arrested after being caught hiding on roof in Zejtun
A would-be robber was arrested after being caught hiding on the roof of a Zejtun residence
A 40-year-old man was arrested while hiding on the roof of a residence in Zejtun on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 2:30pm in Triq il-Granmastru Perellos.
The police said they were informed a person was attempting to steal from a private residence. District police then accompanied by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit went on-site and entered the residence. There, they arrested the man who was hiding on the roof.
The man is expected to be charged with theft in court on Monday.
A police investigation is ongoing.
