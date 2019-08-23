Thief who drove dangerously to evade police denied bail

A man has been remanded in custody on charges of theft and reckless driving to evade the police.

Gega Gurgenidze was denied bail on Friday after he was charged with stealing items worth €2,329.37 from a Marsaxlokk residence.

The 22-year-old was spotted by police performing a reckless U-turn and running a red light in Marsa on 20 June.

The court heard how the police followed the accused all the way to Santa Venera before he was eventually stopped.

Following a quick search in the man’s car, police officers found some dollars and a bag of expensive clothing and perfume.

The police made the connection when a report was made by a Marsaxlokk couple saying that their house had been robbed.

The Marsaxlokk man later confirmed that the perfume that was found in Gurgenidze’s car was his, a present from his wife.

Gurgenidze was remanded in Police custody.

Doreen Clarke was presiding magistrate.

Yanika Bugeja was defence counsel.

Anthony Scerri prosecuted.