Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Marsa

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday morning in a traffic accident on Triq Dicembru tlettax in Marsa.

The police said in a statement that the accident took place just before ten when a 22-year-old man from Guinea was hit by a car being driven by a 33-year-old man from Naxxar.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei, where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police investigations continue.