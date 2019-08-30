menu

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Marsa

The incident took place on Triq Dicembru tlettax on Friday morning

30 August 2019, 1:01pm
A 22-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday morning in a traffic accident on Triq Dicembru tlettax in Marsa.

The police said in a statement that the accident took place just before ten when a 22-year-old man from Guinea was hit by a car being driven by a 33-year-old man from Naxxar.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei, where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police investigations continue.

