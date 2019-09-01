Man and woman injured in Manikata road incident

A man and woman are being treated for their injuries after being involved in a road accident in Manikata on Sunday morning.

Police have said that the incident took place at around 11.30am on Triq Manikata when a Daihatsu Terios crashed into a Land Rover. The Terios was being driven by a 31-year-old man from Qormi who was hospitalised.

The Land Rover was being driven by a 62-year-old man. The driver was unharmed as was the one-year-old passenger. The other passenger however, a woman, also from Qormi, was hospitalised with injuries.

The conditions of the two victims are as yet unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing.