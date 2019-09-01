menu

Man and woman injured in Manikata road incident

The incident took place on Manikata Road on Sunday morning 

david_hudson
1 September 2019, 3:18pm
by David Hudson
Triq il-Manikata where the incident took place
A man and woman are being treated for their injuries after being involved in a road accident in Manikata on Sunday morning.

Police have said that the incident took place at around 11.30am on Triq Manikata when a Daihatsu Terios crashed into a Land Rover. The Terios was being driven by a 31-year-old man from Qormi who was hospitalised.

The Land Rover was being driven by a 62-year-old man. The driver was unharmed as was the one-year-old passenger. The other passenger however, a woman, also from Qormi, was hospitalised with injuries. 

The conditions of the two victims are as yet unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
