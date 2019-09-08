Diver’s lifeless body discovered off Manoel Island

The lifeless body of a 26-year-old diver has been found in the sea close to Manoel Island in Gzira.

The police said in a statement that a report had been received at about 2:30pm about an unconscious man in the sea.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and the AFM were called for assistance. The man’s body was eventually located and identified as a 26-year-old Indian diver.

No other details were available.

The man is the second person to have died in Malta's seas over a 24-hour period after the body of a 34-year-old US man who encountered difficult swimming was recovered by the AFM this morning.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police investigations continue.