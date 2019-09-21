menu

Motorcyclist critically injured in St Paul’s Bay accident

Part of Triq Għajn Tuffieħa in the direction of St Paul’s Bay has been closed by police

massimo_costa
21 September 2019, 12:59pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning after he was involved in an accident with a car in St Paul’s Bay.

The man, a Rabat resident, crashed into a Toyota Tercel which was being driven by a 59-year-old man from Mġarr.

The accident happened at around 11am in Triq Għajn Tuffieħaa, St Paul’s Bay, the police said, with the victim having been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His condition has been described as critical.

The police said that they had closed to traffic a portion of the road leading towards St Paul’s Bay.

An magisterial inquiry has been started and police investigations are ongoing.

