menu

Man arrested after being caught in possession of cocaine, cannabis

The man was approached after the police noticed him acting suspiciously

massimo_costa
23 September 2019, 7:16pm
by Massimo Costa

A 22-year-old Somalian from Marsa was arrested on Monday after being found in possession cocaine and cannabis.

The man was approached after the police observed him acting suspiciously at a public garden in Triq Dicembru Tlettax in Marsa.

He was found to be in possession of 37 sachets of cannabis grass together with a smaller number of sachets containing a white powder suspected to be cocaine. The drugs were found in circumstances which indicated they were not for the man’s personal use.

An inquiry led by magistrate Audrey Demicoli has been started, and she appointed a number of experts to assist her with it.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court on charges of trafficking and aggravated possession of cocaine and cannabis in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Man arrested after being caught in possession of cocaine, cannabis
Court & Police

Man arrested after being caught in possession of cocaine, cannabis
Massimo Costa
Appeals court criticises magistrate for relying on report by court expert who got it wrong
Court & Police

Appeals court criticises magistrate for relying on report by court expert who got it wrong
Matthew Agius
Joe Brincat files libel suit against MaltaToday managing editor
Court & Police

Joe Brincat files libel suit against MaltaToday managing editor
Matthew Agius
Two men charged with domestic violence in separate arraignments
Court & Police

Two men charged with domestic violence in separate arraignments
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.