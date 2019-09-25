Driver crashes into police car and five parked cars

Two policemen were hospitalised on Tuesday night after a car crashed head-on into the police car they were driving in Hamrun.

The incident took place at 11:30pm in St Joseph High Road.

Police said that a 25-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord when he lost control and crashed into a parked Mercedes.

The impact forced the man's car onto the other side of the road, which was when he crashed into the police car.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and district police administered a breathalyser test on the driver which showed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both policemen were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they had both suffered slight injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is underway.