Rape suspect released from arrest after month in custody

A 23-year-old man charged with rape has been released on bail after spending a month in preventive custody.

Part-time security guard Martin Antevski from Macedonia had previously been remanded in custody after being accused of the rape of a 22-year-old woman in August.

He had been arrested on the catamaran whilst on his way to Sicily.

During his arraignment Antevski had pleaded not guilty, his lawyer, Lennox Vella, pointing out that the charges dated back a month and that the police had ample time to collect the evidence they needed. The victim herself had already testified in the magisterial inquiry that was appointed shortly after the alleged crime, he said.

The court of magistrates had initially denied bail, deeming him a flight risk as he was already working illegally in Malta.

Today, almost a month to the day of his arraignment, Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, presiding the Criminal Court, released the man on a €3000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €5000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.