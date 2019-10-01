menu

Rape suspect released from arrest after month in custody

The 23-year-old man charged with rape had been arrested on the catamaran whilst on his way to Sicily

matthew_agius
1 October 2019, 4:40pm
by Matthew Agius
The accused had been in preventive custody for one month after the court had deemed him a flight risk since he had been working illegally in Malta
The accused had been in preventive custody for one month after the court had deemed him a flight risk since he had been working illegally in Malta

A 23-year-old man charged with rape has been released on bail after spending a month in preventive custody.

Part-time security guard Martin Antevski from Macedonia had previously been remanded in custody after being accused of the rape of a 22-year-old woman in August.

He had been arrested on the catamaran whilst on his way to Sicily.

During his arraignment Antevski had pleaded not guilty, his lawyer, Lennox Vella, pointing out that the charges dated back a month and that the police had ample time to collect the evidence they needed. The victim herself had already testified in the magisterial inquiry that was appointed shortly after the alleged crime, he said.

The court of magistrates had initially denied bail, deeming him a flight risk as he was already working illegally in Malta.

Today, almost a month to the day of his arraignment, Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, presiding the Criminal Court, released the man on a €3000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €5000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Qormi argument between five, one seriously injured
Court & Police

Qormi argument between five, one seriously injured
David Hudson
Rape suspect released from arrest after month in custody
Court & Police

Rape suspect released from arrest after month in custody
Matthew Agius
Psychiatric treatment imposed on man jailed for child porn
Court & Police

Psychiatric treatment imposed on man jailed for child porn
Matthew Agius
Man accused of brutally beating up girlfriend in front of police in Naxxar
Court & Police

Man accused of brutally beating up girlfriend in front of police in Naxxar
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.