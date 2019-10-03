menu

Police investigating vandalism on caravan belonging to suspected paedophile

Joseph Ebejer was arraigned in court last week and accused of corruption of minors, non-consensual sexual acts and offending public morals

matthew_agius
3 October 2019, 12:39pm
by Matthew Agius
The accused's caravan was defaced with spray-paint following his arraignment
Unknown vigilantes have defaced a caravan belonging to a man accused of molesting four young girls at Armier the day after he was charged.

63 year-old Joseph Ebejer had been arraigned in court last Saturday, accused of corruption of minors, non-consensual sexual acts and offending public morals in a public place.

Ebejer is denying the charges. He was remanded in custody.

Police had said the man, who has a previous conviction for corrupting minors, had participated in sexual activities with one girl, aged just 10 and had corrupted her and the others, who are aged between seven and 12 years old. He was also accused of committing non-consensual sexual acts on the girls.

Not long after he was charged, the caravan at Armier where the alleged abuse took place, was vandalised by unknown persons. “Paedophile” and “Animal” were spray-painted prominently all over the caravan, along with Ebejer’s nickname “is-sufu”.

Police are understood to also be investigating the vandalism.

