menu

Man seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle

The incident happened on Saturday night in Birkirkara

massimo_costa
6 October 2019, 9:22am
by Massimo Costa

A 72-year-old man was seriously injured last night after having been struck by a motorcycle in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara.

The accident happened at around 8.30pm, the police said, with the elderly man having been struck by a Piaggio Vespa GTS which was being driven by a 52-year-old man from Valletta.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Magistrate Marsanna Farrugia has started an inquiry on the incident and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Muscat likens Opposition’s situation to ‘the tail wagging the dog’
Court & Police

Muscat likens Opposition’s situation to ‘the tail wagging the dog’
Massimo Costa
Man seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle
Massimo Costa
18-year-old Brit denied bail on drug trafficking charges in Gozo
Court & Police

18-year-old Brit denied bail on drug trafficking charges in Gozo
Matthew Agius
Motorist, 68, grievously injured in Swieqi accident
Court & Police

Motorist, 68, grievously injured in Swieqi accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.