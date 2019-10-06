Man seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle

A 72-year-old man was seriously injured last night after having been struck by a motorcycle in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara.

The accident happened at around 8.30pm, the police said, with the elderly man having been struck by a Piaggio Vespa GTS which was being driven by a 52-year-old man from Valletta.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Magistrate Marsanna Farrugia has started an inquiry on the incident and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.