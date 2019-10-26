menu

Man stuck in Wied Babu rescued by civil protection officers

The CPD was called on-site at around 10.30 am

karl_azzopardi
26 October 2019, 2:13pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Wied Babu, Zurrieq
A man has been rescued by civil protection officers at Wied Babu in Zurrieq, after getting stuck in an inaccessible part of the valley’s cliffs.

Police officers and the civil protection were called on-site at around 10:30 am.

The CPD’s abseiling team managed to rescue the man in distress.

No one was injured during the incident.

