Man seriously injured after small crane tips over

A 48-year-old man from Ghargur has been injured after a small crane he was working on collapsed and pushed him against a wall.

The accident happened in Sagra Familja Street, Mosta at around 1.45 pm.

According to the police, the crane the man was using was an Isuzu ELF.

The man was lifting heavy stones according to the police, but it is not yet known what caused the crane to tip-over.

The man has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.