menu

Man seriously injured after small crane tips over

The accident happened in Sagra Familja Street, Mosta

karl_azzopardi
28 October 2019, 5:30pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Isuzu ELF (File Photo)
Isuzu ELF (File Photo)

A 48-year-old man from Ghargur has been injured after a small crane he was working on collapsed and pushed him against a wall.

The accident happened in Sagra Familja Street, Mosta at around 1.45 pm.

According to the police, the crane the man was using was an Isuzu ELF.

The man was lifting heavy stones according to the police, but it is not yet known what caused the crane to tip-over.

The man has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Court will not investigate The Shift's perjury allegation
Court & Police

Court will not investigate The Shift's perjury allegation
Matthew Agius
Neville Gafa asked wounded Libyans to pay him €2,500 for visas and treatment, court told
Court & Police

Neville Gafa asked wounded Libyans to pay him €2,500 for visas and treatment, court told
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured after small crane tips over
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after small crane tips over
Karl Azzopardi
Saviour Balzan stands by his description of Jonathan Ferris as Pink Panther’s Inspector Clouseau
Court & Police

Saviour Balzan stands by his description of Jonathan Ferris as Pink Panther’s Inspector Clouseau
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.