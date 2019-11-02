Man grievously injured after being shot at in Ta’ Xbiex

A 44-year-old man from Msida was grievously injured after being shot at during the course of a violent argument in Ta’ Xbiex.

The incident happened at around 2:10am on Saturday in Triq Testaferrata, with the shooting having happened after an argument transpired between the victim and another party.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were found to be serious in nature.

The police said that they are questioning an individual in connection with the case.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.