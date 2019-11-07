Customs find €200,000 worth of cocaine on passenger at Malta airport

Customs have seized cocaine worth over €200,000 following checks on a passenger who landed at Malta International Airport.

The drugs were founded following checks on Wednesday by customs officials on a man who had arrived in Malta at around 11pm from Brussels-Charleroi airport.

Two bags containing a total of 2kg of white power, with a street value of more than €200,000 were discovered.

The man had been stopped by officials after he passed through the blue exit channel at arrivals, the customs department said in a statement.

He was then directed towards a scanning machine, through which the suspicious packages were detected.

“Following a preliminary field test, all indications led to the powder being cocaine,” customs said.

The Drugs Squad were duly informed and the passenger was escorted to the police headquarters for further investigations.