menu

Apartment block evacuated after cars catch fire

The incident happened in Saint Dominic Street, Valletta

karl_azzopardi
10 November 2019, 12:25pm
by Karl Azzopardi
St Dominic Street, Valletta
St Dominic Street, Valletta

An apartment block in Saint Dominic Street was evacuated on Sunday morning, after cars close to the building went up in flames.

The incident happened at around 3.25 am, when a Mercedes Benz caught on fire for a reason not yet know to the police.

A Citroen C3 parked near the Mercedes also caught fire.

The apartment block was evacuated due to the heavy smoke coming out of the burning vehicles.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Six arrested in San Gwann drug bust
Court & Police

Six arrested in San Gwann drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcycle accident leaves man seriously injured
Court & Police

Motorcycle accident leaves man seriously injured
Karl Azzopardi
Apartment block evacuated after cars catch fire
Court & Police

Apartment block evacuated after cars catch fire
Karl Azzopardi
Police find a collection of dead protected birds in Mosta shop
Court & Police

Police find a collection of dead protected birds in Mosta shop
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.