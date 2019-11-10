Apartment block evacuated after cars catch fire

An apartment block in Saint Dominic Street was evacuated on Sunday morning, after cars close to the building went up in flames.

The incident happened at around 3.25 am, when a Mercedes Benz caught on fire for a reason not yet know to the police.

A Citroen C3 parked near the Mercedes also caught fire.

The apartment block was evacuated due to the heavy smoke coming out of the burning vehicles.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are on-going.