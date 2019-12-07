menu
Stabbing leaves 24-year-old seriously injured

The incident occurred in Mungbell Street, Zebbug Gozo

karl_azzopardi
7 December 2019, 9:10am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 24-year-old Somali man who resides in Zebbug, Gozo has been seriously injured after getting stabbed on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 12.00 am in Mungbell Street, with the police reporting that the 24-year-old was stabbed with a sharp object.

A medical team and an ambulance were called on-site, which took the man to the Gozo general hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

A 23-year-old Somali who also resides in Zebbug has been held for questioning by the police.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
