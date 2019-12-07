48-year-old hospitalised after Paceville bar fight

menu
karl_azzopardi
7 December 2019, 9:20am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 48-year-old man residing in Saint Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after getting stabbed, following a fight at a Saint Julian’s establishment.

The police said that at around 8.30 pm, a fight broke out in Santa Rita Road, St Julian’s, between the 48-year-old and two men whose identity is not yet known.

The man was stabbed using a sharp object, with a medical team and an ambulance being called on-site.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
