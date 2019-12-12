[LIVE] Caruana Galizia assassination | Compilation of evidence continues today

The compilation of evidence against the three men accused of having assassinated Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today in court.

The men are George Degiorgio ‘ic-Ciniz’, his brother Alfred Degiorgio ‘il-Fulu’ and Vincent Muscat ‘il-Kohhu’, and they stand accused of having executed the journalist by means of a car bomb on 16 October, 2017.

In a court sitting yesterday in which the Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech stands accused of having been the mastermind behind the assassination, the middleman turned State’s evidence Melvin Theuma, revealed that the men were paid €150,000 to carry out the assassination.

Caruana Galizia assassination: Middleman feared that Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri would pin murder on him

Theuma testified how the three men accused of the murder did not know that Fenech was the mastermind and feared they would take it out on him.

Theuma told the court he feared being blamed for the assassination in a plan hatched by Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Theuma said that “a certain Kenneth” - now believed to be security officer at the OPM Kenneth Camilleri - had asked him to inform the three men who were accused of the murder that they would be granted bail and receive €1 million each. But this Kenneth also accused Theuma of being the mastermind behind the assassination.

Theuma has been given a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder.

The middleman said that it was Fenech who mentioned Keith Schembri and no one else. “Yorgen had told me that ‘Keith sent Kenneth because of me... the million-euro bail deal should never have been mentioned to you’,” Theuma told the court.

Schembri had been mentioned in a letter Theuma had penned as an insurance of sorts, should he be eliminated. In court, Theuma said that he put Schembri’s name on the paper because he was worried that he would arrange for him to be jailed. “I cannot say under oath that Keith ever paid me for the murder... for the rest of it he has nothing to do with anything,” Theuma said, implying that Schembri’s involvement may have come after the murder as a favour to his close friend Yorgen Fenech.

Theuma said that he was scared that Fenech and Schembri were planning to kill him. “Like he murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia he could murder me,” Theuma said, adding the recordings were intended to give Fenech a signal that even if he was eliminated the information would still come out.

What is a compilation of evidence?

The compilation of evidence is a pre-trial evidence gathering exercise which often spans months, if not years. Every witness and piece of evidence presented before the court during this stage of proceedings can be disclosed to jurors in an eventual trial. But before that, the compiling magistrate must decree that there is sufficient prima facie evidence for a bill of indictment to be issued.

Fenech stands accused of promoting, organising or financing a group with the intention of carrying out a criminal offence, actively participating in this criminal organisation by giving information, material means or the recruitment of new members whilst aware of the purpose of this organisation, complicity in the wilful homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia, conspiracy to commit a crime in Malta punishable by imprisonment and complicity in causing an explosion which caused Caruana Galizia’s death.

If convicted by a jury on the complicity in homicide charge, he faces a possible life sentence.

Who are the courtroom players?

Yorgen Fenech is being represented by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.

The prosecution is being led by police inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra. They are being assisted by deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia.

Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Andrew Borg Cardona have appeared for the Caruana Galizia family as an interested party in the case. The case is presided by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.