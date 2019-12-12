menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia assassination | Compilation of evidence continues today

Follow our live blog of the compilation of evidence against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, the men accused of assassinating Daphne Caruana Galizia

david_hudson
12 December 2019, 8:48am
by David Hudson
From left: Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat, and second from right, George Degiorgio
10:42 Three other security officers sit between Vince Muscat, Alfred and George Degiorgio. Kurt Sansone
10:42 Theuma is accompanied by two security officials. He has been kept in a secure location under police protection ever since he requested and was given a pardon. Kurt Sansone
10:40 Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder of the journalist, has just entered the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Mamo presents the court with a CD containing footage of this meeting with Theuma as Theuma drove him to the spot in the outskirts of Bidnija and told him what he did with Degiorgio. Kurt Sansone
10:38 Police officer Sandro Mamo from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) takes the stand. He tells the court that on 22 November, Inspector Arnaud gave him instructions to go with Melvin Theuma so that he could show him the surveillance spot from where Theuma and Alfred Degiorgio spied on the Bidnija residence. Kurt Sansone
10:34 Quick reminder: We are in court for the compilation of evidence against brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat, who are accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination. Kurt Sansone
10:31 Inmates are handed a PIN code containing 10 digits. It’s through this that inmates make phone calls from prison. Prisoners can call anyone between 8.15am and 11.50am and between 1pm and 7pm, Zahra explains. Kurt Sansone
10:30 Clint Zahra, who works at the Corradino prison facility, takes the stand and is presenting two CDs containing telephone calls made by Alfred and George Degiorgio from prison. Kurt Sansone
10:30 "What the money was for, I don't know, and frankly couldn't care less," is-Sukku tells the court. Kurt Sansone
10:28 Brincat says that Lawrence Pace told him in early 2018 to hand out the money to a certain 'Marju.' This Mario used to hand him a receipt for the money received. It used to contain the amount and the word 'Corradino'. Kurt Sansone
10:24 Is-Sukku says that he knows Lawrence Pace well and knows Melvin Theuma by sight. Kurt Sansone
10:23 He explains how he knows Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, and George Degiorgio back in school. He turns around as he is asked to identify them. He smiles at them in the courtroom and nods. "Yes, it's them." Kurt Sansone
10:20 Joseph Brincat, is-Sukku, now takes the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:20 Quick reminder: Geogre Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat were arrested in December 2017 and charged with Caruana Galizia's murder. Their attempts to get bail have all failed and they remained in custody ever since. They are now awaiting trial. Kurt Sansone
10:19 Pace says that all this took place while the Degiorgio brothers and Vince Muscat were in prison. The men had already been charged with executing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
10:17 Pace tells the court that Melvin Theuma used to give him €300 in early 2018. He used to hand the money to a Joseph Brincat known as is-Sukku, a Marsa shop owner. This happened five times, with Pace receiving a total of €1,500 from Theuma, which he handed to s-Sukku. Pace believes that is-Sukku eventually gave them to the Degiorgio family. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Pace says that he knows Melvin Theuma because he usually met him in bars and tea shops where they discussed racehorses. Kurt Sansone
10:11 A Lawrence Pace, born and raised in Marsa, also known as il-Lolly has taken the stand. He identifies the three accused in the courtroom and names them when asked by Inspector Keith Arnaud to do so. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Baldwin was then told by Theuma to hand the money to a man in a car. “It happened in less than a minute,” Baldwin says as he recounts how he handed the money to a man in Marsa in the late afternoon last year. He does not remember the name of the man who he gave the money to. Kurt Sansone
10:06 Baldwin tells the court that he was instructed by Melvin Theuma to collect the money from the previous female witness over a year ago. Baldwin explains that he did not know what the money was for. Kurt Sansone
10:05 Baldwin tells the court that he knows Melvin Theuma in Marsa from the horse races. “I’ve known him for more than 5 years.” Kurt Sansone
10:05 David Baldwin now takes the stand. “I know Melvin Theuma because I work with him,” Baldwin says. Kurt Sansone
10:04 The accused's defence choose not to counter-examine the witness. Kurt Sansone
10:00 The witness tells the court that she didn’t know what the money was for and why it was handed to this David Baldwin. Kurt Sansone
09:59 The witness says that Melvin Theuma was abroad and he phoned her one time and told her to meet someone named David Baldwin and hand him €15,000. “I met him in Marsa and gave him the money.” Kurt Sansone
09:57 Lead inspector Keith Arnaud questions the witness. The female witness says she knows nothing about this particular case except what she has been hearing on the news. Kurt Sansone
09:54 Quick reminder: Melvin Theuma is the middleman in the murder. He was given a presidential pardon to tell all. Kurt Sansone
09:53 A female witness who cannot be named takes the stand. Her name will not be revealed due to ongoing investigations in her respect, the court hears. Her age is somewhere between late 20s and mid-30s. She looks subdued and is being assisted by Kathleen Grima, a lawyer assisting Melvin Theuma. Kurt Sansone
09:49 Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding. The court is now in session. Kurt Sansone
09:45 Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is yet to make an appearance. Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Caruana Galizia assassination and the main witness in today’s compilation of evidence has not arrived yet either. The session is running late. All the players inside the courtroom — Vince Muscat, Alfred and George Degiorgio — are waiting quietly, hands on their laps. Matthew Vella
09:35 Jason Azzopardi and Keith Arnaud are having a conversation out of earshot of the journalists present. Matthew Vella
09:33 Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Nationalist MP, is appearing for the family. Matthew Vella
09:33 Vince Muscat 'il-kohhu' has taken his place on the bench. Matthew Vella
09:32 Chief Inspector Keith Arnaud has also entered the courtroom. Across from him is Josette Demicoli, who will be assisting Melvin Theuma. Matthew Vella
09:32 Matthew Caruana Galizia and Paul Caruana Galizia, two of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sons, have been joined by their father, aunts and grandparents. Matthew Vella
09:31 Alfred and George Degiorgio have taken their place on the bench as security crowds the courtroom. Matthew Vella
09:14 Court will start at 9:30am, we are told. Matthew Vella
08:54 Good morning. We should be going live from the law courts at around 9am. David Hudson will be reporting. Today’s sitting is the continuation of the compilation of evidence against the three men accused of having executed Daphne Caruana Galizia - yesterday’s sitting was the case against alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech. Matthew Vella

The compilation of evidence against the three men accused of having assassinated Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today in court.

The men are George Degiorgio ‘ic-Ciniz’, his brother Alfred Degiorgio ‘il-Fulu’ and Vincent Muscat ‘il-Kohhu’, and they stand accused of having executed the journalist by means of a car bomb on 16 October, 2017.

In a court sitting yesterday in which the Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech stands accused of having been the mastermind behind the assassination, the middleman turned State’s evidence Melvin Theuma, revealed that the men were paid €150,000 to carry out the assassination.

Caruana Galizia assassination: Middleman feared that Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri would pin murder on him

Theuma testified how the three men accused of the murder did not know that Fenech was the mastermind and feared they would take it out on him.

Theuma told the court he feared being blamed for the assassination in a plan hatched by Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Theuma said that “a certain Kenneth” - now believed to be security officer at the OPM Kenneth Camilleri - had asked him to inform the three men who were accused of the murder that they would be granted bail and receive €1 million each. But this Kenneth also accused Theuma of being the mastermind behind the assassination.

Theuma has been given a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder.

The middleman said that it was Fenech who mentioned Keith Schembri and no one else. “Yorgen had told me that ‘Keith sent Kenneth because of me... the million-euro bail deal should never have been mentioned to you’,” Theuma told the court.

Schembri had been mentioned in a letter Theuma had penned as an insurance of sorts, should he be eliminated. In court, Theuma said that he put Schembri’s name on the paper because he was worried that he would arrange for him to be jailed. “I cannot say under oath that Keith ever paid me for the murder... for the rest of it he has nothing to do with anything,” Theuma said, implying that Schembri’s involvement may have come after the murder as a favour to his close friend Yorgen Fenech.

Theuma said that he was scared that Fenech and Schembri were planning to kill him. “Like he murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia he could murder me,” Theuma said, adding the recordings were intended to give Fenech a signal that even if he was eliminated the information would still come out.

What is a compilation of evidence?

The compilation of evidence is a pre-trial evidence gathering exercise which often spans months, if not years. Every witness and piece of evidence presented before the court during this stage of proceedings can be disclosed to jurors in an eventual trial. But before that, the compiling magistrate must decree that there is sufficient prima facie evidence for a bill of indictment to be issued.

Fenech stands accused of promoting, organising or financing a group with the intention of carrying out a criminal offence, actively participating in this criminal organisation by giving information, material means or the recruitment of new members whilst aware of the purpose of this organisation, complicity in the wilful homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia, conspiracy to commit a crime in Malta punishable by imprisonment and complicity in causing an explosion which caused Caruana Galizia’s death.

If convicted by a jury on the complicity in homicide charge, he faces a possible life sentence.

Who are the courtroom players?

Yorgen Fenech is being represented by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.

The prosecution is being led by police inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra. They are being assisted by deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia.

Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Andrew Borg Cardona have appeared for the Caruana Galizia family as an interested party in the case. The case is presided by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
