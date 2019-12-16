Construction worker seriously injured after collapse of building material
A 34-year-old construction worker was seriously injured when building material collapsed on him in Gzira on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at 9:15am in Victory Street.
An ambulance took the victim who was from Bali to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
