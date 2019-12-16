menu

Construction worker seriously injured after collapse of building material

A 34-year-old construction worker was seriously injured when building material collapsed on him in Gzira

16 December 2019, 4:13pm
The incident occurred at 9:15am in Victory Street
The incident occurred at 9:15am in Victory Street

A 34-year-old construction worker was seriously injured when building material collapsed on him in Gzira on Monday morning. 

The incident occurred at 9:15am in Victory Street.

An ambulance took the victim who was from Bali to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Construction worker seriously injured after collapse of building material
Court & Police

Construction worker seriously injured after collapse of building material
Criminal Court confirms bail for Cisse murder suspects
Court & Police

Criminal Court confirms bail for Cisse murder suspects
Matthew Agius
Son accused of stealing father's van, cash
Court & Police

Son accused of stealing father's van, cash
Matthew Agius
One News sued over Republic Day Special Olympics insult story
Court & Police

One News sued over Republic Day Special Olympics insult story
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.