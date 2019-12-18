Man gets four years for cocaine trafficking

A Dutchman has been jailed for four years after he admitted to charges of cocaine trafficking after reaching a sentence bargaining deal with the Attorney General.

Ryan Roberto Nordzee was charged in January this year with having imported, conspired to sell and supplied 300g of the drug

Nordzee was arrested on along with two other people at a Sliema hotel and pleaded guilty during his arraignment on 13 January.

A joint application of the Attorney General and the accused, presented during the sitting of 16 December 2019, declared that they were in agreement that the punishment that should be inflicted by this Court upon the accused should be that of four years imprisonment together with a fine of €10,000 and this together with the other consequences and sanctions that are mandatory in such cases.

The court upheld this application.

The case was decided in the Criminal Court by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti.