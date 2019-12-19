Yorgen Fenech had discussed escape plan to Tunis with his brother and uncle, court hears

Yorgen Fenech had discussed an escape plan to Tunis with his brother Franco, almost a week before his arrest, the court heard this morning.

Testifying in the compilation of evidence against Fenech, Inspector Keith Arnaud said the meeting between the brothers took place at the Gozo farmhouse of Fenech's doctor, Adrian Vella.

Arnaud was reiterating in court what Vella told the police during interrogations.

The meeting took place after middleman Melvin Theuma was arrested during an anti-money laundering operation. Vella told the police that he was called in to see Fenech who was in a bad state.

Arnaud said that Vella suggested Fenech go to his Gozo farmhouse. The doctor had denied that Keith Schembri had anything to do with this escape plan.

But in court, Arnaud also testified on a message extracted by the police from Fenech's mobile in which he had discussed escaping from Malta with his uncle, Ray Fenech. Arnaud said Ray Fenech had suggested Yorgen go to France and not use his credit cards.

During the compilation of evidence Arnaud also revealed that Keith Schembri is still subject to investigations related to homicide and tampering with evidence, among others. The court heard how Schembri informed police that went to arrest him last month that he had lost his mobile phone.

Fenech is accused of masterminding the car bomb plot which claimed the life of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

In the last sitting, Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder plot, had said that he had feared being blamed for the assassination in a plan hatched by Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri. Theuma has been given a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder.

Testifying in the first session of the compilation of evidence against Fenech last week, the middleman told magistrate Rachel Montebello about a visit he had received from a “Kenneth from Castille”, a man he believed was sent by the prime minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Theuma had told the court that Kenneth had asked him to pass on a message to the three men who were accused of the murder, informing them that they would be granted bail and receive €1 million each.

But this Kenneth had also accused Theuma of being the mastermind behind the assassination. The Kenneth being mentioned here is a certain Kenneth Camilleri, who at one point worked as a security detail with the Prime Minister and was then employed with Transport Malta. Camilleri is also close to Schembri.