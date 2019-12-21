Two men injured in Paceville fight

Two young men, 19, from Guinea, were injured during an argument that took place in Paceville on Saturday at 1am.

The two young men walked into the police station in St Julian's, with blood from wounds they had on their head. They alleged that they had an argument with a man from Eritrea on Triq San Gorg.

The Eritrean, they claimed, started hitting them on the head with a broken glass bottle and tried to steal their mobile phones. Due to the wounds they had, an ambulance was called on site and transported the two to Mater Dei hospital.

Later, one of them was reported to be suffering from serious injuries while the other had incurred slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.