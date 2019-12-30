menu

Fake passport and residence card lands man in prison

Man imprisoned for six months for carrying a fake Italian passport and residence card

massimo_costa
30 December 2019, 1:58pm
by Massimo Costa
The man was found guilty of carrying a fake Italian passport and residence permit (Stock photo)
The man was found guilty of carrying a fake Italian passport and residence permit (Stock photo)

A 22-year-old Eritrean national who lives in the Ħal Far open centre has been imprisoned for six months after a court found him guilty of having been in possession of a fake passport and residence permit.

Mirhawi Berhe, 22, was arraigned in court on Monday on charges of carrying a falsified Italian passport and residency card.

He was also accused of presenting the fake documents to airport officials at Malta International Airport on 29 December.

The court, finding Berhe guilty, sentenced him to six months in prison.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Man fined for failing to declare cash on arrival in Malta
Court & Police

Man fined for failing to declare cash on arrival in Malta
Massimo Costa
Fake passport and residence card lands man in prison
Court & Police

Fake passport and residence card lands man in prison
Massimo Costa
Jail for man who tried to burglarise elderly woman’s home
Court & Police

Jail for man who tried to burglarise elderly woman’s home
Massimo Costa
Man seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.