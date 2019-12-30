Fake passport and residence card lands man in prison

A 22-year-old Eritrean national who lives in the Ħal Far open centre has been imprisoned for six months after a court found him guilty of having been in possession of a fake passport and residence permit.

Mirhawi Berhe, 22, was arraigned in court on Monday on charges of carrying a falsified Italian passport and residency card.

He was also accused of presenting the fake documents to airport officials at Malta International Airport on 29 December.

The court, finding Berhe guilty, sentenced him to six months in prison.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided.