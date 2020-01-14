menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pembroke

The motorcyclist, 45, lost control of his bike on Triq Sir Adrian Dingli

david_hudson
14 January 2020, 3:28pm
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

A motorcyclist, 45, was seriously injured in a road incident in Pembroke. 

The incident took place on Triq Sir Adrian Dingli at around 12:30pm, police have said. 

The motorcyclist, a Pembroke resident, was driving a Kymco motorcycle when he lost control of his motorbike and fell off. An ambulance was called on site and later transported him to Mater Dei hospital.

He is currently being treating for grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pembroke
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pembroke
David Hudson
Caruana Galizia murder: Yorgen Fenech's name as a potential suspect had been mentioned during meetings in Castille - lead investigator
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia murder: Yorgen Fenech's name as a potential suspect had been mentioned during meetings in Castille - lead investigator
Matthew Agius
Man attempts to self-harm while in police custody
Court & Police

Man attempts to self-harm while in police custody
Caruana Galizia inquiry: Sandro Chetcuti denies fourth floor office at Labour HQ
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia inquiry: Sandro Chetcuti denies fourth floor office at Labour HQ
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.