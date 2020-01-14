Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pembroke

A motorcyclist, 45, was seriously injured in a road incident in Pembroke.

The incident took place on Triq Sir Adrian Dingli at around 12:30pm, police have said.

The motorcyclist, a Pembroke resident, was driving a Kymco motorcycle when he lost control of his motorbike and fell off. An ambulance was called on site and later transported him to Mater Dei hospital.

He is currently being treating for grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.