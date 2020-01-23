menu

Man arrested over two hold-ups

The man carried out hold-ups in Gzira and Sliema

karl_azzopardi
23 January 2020, 7:22pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo

A 31-year-old man has been arrested over two hold ups that were carried out in the past few days.

The man, who resided in Qormi, was identified by the Violent Crime Unit within the police’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The first hold-up was carried out on the 19 January at around 9 pm in Nazju Ellul Street, Gzira.

The second hold-up was carried out the day after, on the 20 January, in Imrabat Street, Sliema, at around 9 pm.

No one was injured during the hold ups the police have said, with the man stealing cash in both instances.

The arrested man will be taken to court on Friday.

The police have said that with the apprehension of the man involved in these hold-ups, the majority of burglaries that were carried out in recent weeks have been solved by the Violent Crime Unit.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
