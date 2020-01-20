menu

Man arrested over series of thefts

A 39-year-old man from Marsa was arrested on Monday over a series of thefts in various localities

20 January 2020, 12:00pm

A 39-year-old man from Marsa was arrested on Monday over a series of thefts in various localities. 

Police said that the individual's arrest was the result of an extensive investigation.

The accused is due to be brought to court today, in front of Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo. 

He will be charged with more than 20 charges, including carrying out six hold-ups between 7 and 17 January. The hold-ups occurred in Qormi, Sliema, Gzira and Iklin. 

