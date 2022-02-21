ADPD announces electoral candidates

ADPD has announced its 10 candidates for the 2022 general election that will be held on 26 March.

The announcement came on Monday afternoon but the party said it would launch its slogan in the coming days.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo will contest the 4th and 9th districts, while former PD chair Anthony Buttigieg will contest the 1st and 10th districts.

On Sunday Prime Minister Robert Abela called the election for 26 March. Shortly afterwards, President George Vella signed the writ to dissolve parliament and hold the election on the indicated day.

The two major parties kicked off their respective campaigns on Sunday.

List of ADPD candidates by district: