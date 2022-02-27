Bernard Grech urges proactive stance against Russian aggression

PN leader Bernard Grech has urged the government to take proactive measures against Russian aggression, as he addressed an election rally held this afternoon in Zurrieq.

“The election is less than a month away, but our thoughts cannot also not be with the people of Ukraine. We cannot remain silent. Unprovoked aggression requires an answer that is heard everywhere.”

“We cannot just do what the EU tells us to do. We must be proactive, with a clear message. Besides closing our airspace of Russian aircraft, we must cancel sports matches with Russian teams. We must stop selling passports. We cannot have Russians being Maltese citizens until they stop killing.”

He urged Malta to put Ukraine on the green list. “We don’t abandon our brothers and sisters! Prime Minister soften your heart!” he cried.

With every passing day, Grech said, support for the PN was growing. “Yes, we can be the alternative that this country needs, but we need to continue working convincing with humility that every day it is becoming clearer and more evident that this is the only party with a vision. To date the PL doesn’t even have its electoral manifesto ready.”

He reacted to questions from detractors who would ask him how he would implement his electoral promises, by saying “when I give my word to you, I keep it.”

“They thought they’d find us unprepared, but they found a team, prepared not just to win an election, but to govern.”

“They thought we’d have a negative campaign. They think everyone is like them,” he said, praising what he called the PN’s “positive vision built for Malta and Gozo.”

The PL was “using resources derived from the abuse, theft and waste of the government of the last few years,” Grech said, saying that the PN’s campaign was built on “good thinking, research and consultation.”

The past was catching up with the government. “We have a prime minister with ties to a criminal gang…Who is leading you? It would be good for the people to know.”

Grech would be contesting the Zurrieq district with conviction and pride, he said, giving the lie to the Labour party’s claim that he would give it up.

“We have a prime minister who is uncertain,” he insisted.

Grech promised a billion euro investment to create ten new economic sectors. “A PN government would not only bring back Malta’s good reputation but would create new economic centres, based on the metaverse, compliance and due diligence, 3D printing and artificial intelligence, E-sports, videogame production, sports, strengthening of the energy sector. “Last but not least, a strong sector based on the investment in social enterprises, the hospitality sector.”

Aviation, luxury goods, gaming ,life sciences and technology would all be promoted, Grech said. “We will create quality jobs with strong pay. Under a PN government, it will not be the prices which are high, but your pay!”

He called upon the Maltese people to elect his team to lead the country for the next five years. “Otherwise, young man, instead of that castle, you know what you will have? Nothing. Like you have now because in ten years this government has not created a single new economic sector.”

In addition to growth, Grech promised to lower taxes responsibly. “I never spoke empty words. I will see how I can incentivise you, but you must do your part too.”

Grech announced plans for ESG (Environment sustainability and governance) criteria, for a more sustainable future, if elected, pointing out that this was detailed in their electoral manifesto.

Income tax will be reduced to 15% on the first €500,000 for businesses, to incentivise trade, Grech promised.

Once ESG becomes a part of Malta's fiscal framework, the highest tax rate would be reduced to 25%. “There is no discrimination. If everyone does their bit, everyone will benefit.”

“We truly believe in the potential of all of Malta’’s youth. Therefore a PN government will be increasing student’s stipend. But even here, we do our part, but you too, young person must do your bit.” 25% increase in stipends, but you must carry out voluntary work with a registered organisation, thereby strengthening the country’s moral fibre,” Grech said, stressing his commitment to strengthening the country’s values.

Students would be given opportunities to travel abroad.

“We want to put quality of life and the way we live at the centre of our politics and we have been saying this for many many months.”

Grech promised homeowners a VAT refund of up to €3000 a year on expenditure on green energy, which would go up to €6000 if the household included a person with a disability.

“We listened to farmers. I’ve been listening to the them for years, before entering politics…we went to shepherds, we went to fishermen, and we understand that we need to strengthen them with

Incentivise young people to take up farming. There are millions of euros in EU funds available for this sector, Grech said.

The PN leader urged those present to spread the message to the elderly, parents, that he would “fight for them with all his might.”

“You hold the key to change. You are the best ambassadors. If you believe that we can improve the country, if you believe that we can build a better future…it is you who must spread the word that on 16th March you must vote for the PN.”

“Don’t be discouraged, Join me to truly make Malta the envy of the world!” Grech cried. “I am with you too, police, soldiers and disciplined forces.”

Nurses, artists, creatives and thinkers, workers, employers large and small, we are with you and we want you to join us. Let us unite for Malta that we love so much”

“If we weren’t with you in the past. I give you my word that we will be with you…I want to get to know you. We welcome you with open arms. I am, we are, with you for Malta!”