Għasri mayor Daniel Attard addresses Labour rally in Gozo, days after PN resignation

Daniel Attard, mayor of Għasri in Gozo, who recently resigned from the Nationalist Party, addressed a Labour Party rally in Sannat.

Last Sunday, Attard resigned from the PN but retained his seat on the Għasri council as an independent. In his resignation letter Attard had said he was "looking ahead with positivity" and thanked all those who had shown faith in him.

“I felt a strong inclination towards the Labour Party. The Labour movement offers hope to all Maltese and Gozitans,” Attard said, to which the crowd responded with a standing ovation.

He praised the Labour government and said he found cooperation, which he did not expect, when implementing projects in his village such as roads, walls and cultural events.

“This is my experience, a reality of a Labour government that does not look at faces and political allegiances.”

He praised Prime Minister Robert Abela for his “leadership”. “During his period as a prime minister, he conducted unprecedented reforms and lead the country boldly during the difficult period of the pandemic.”

Attard did not say whether he would be joining the Labour Party.