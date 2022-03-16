Labour ministers all smiles with hunters as they target more voters

Malta’s ministers for the environment and hunting, respectively Aaron Farrugia and Clint Camilleri, have been officially endorsed by the Maltese hunting federation, the FKNK.

It is a fact that says a lot about how blurred party lines and government have become during an election that Labour is slated to win easily: the lobbies that these ministers are expected to regulate, are invited onto political party stages to encourage electors to vote for them.

And this in a climate where European Commission legal officers suspect Malta is attempting to short-circuit imminent legal action at the European Court of Justice.

Clint Camilleri, the minister for Gozo and himself a trapper, was given the hunting portfolio in 2020 by Prime Minister Robert Abela, to fend off European Commission attempts to challenge Malta’s derogation from the EU’s ban on spring hunting and trapping.

In January 2022, the FKNK said Camilleri had adopted a “firm stance against the European Commission” and is now entertaining the prospects for hunting at sea, and reintroducing spring hunting and turtle dove trapping – a commitment to turn back the clock.

Lucas Micallef, the FKNK president, has addressed rallies for both Clint Camilleri and environment Aaron Farrugia.

“In January, we presented a technical and legal proposal to the minister to discuss at the next Ornis committee... let’s not lose heart, I’m sure that united we will arrive at what we believe. I thank you Clint for your support for the FKNK, for your understanding of our passion – I am sure hunters will appreciate this in the weeks to come.”

Another government minister who welcomes the FKNK’s precious endorsement is environment minister Aaron Farrugia.

Clint Camilleri himself makes an endorsement of Farrugia, by saying that in matters of hunting and trapping, Farrugia is “keeping a balance between environment and traditions”.

“This cooperation and his political will for these traditions to be safeguarded, led to the care of the environment but also the survival of hunting and trapping practices.”

At Aaron Farrugia’s events, hunting federation president Lucas Micallef and CEO Lino Farrugia are also comfortable being present at his rallies and even addressing them.

Even Labour candidate Alicia Bugeja Said, a former director-general of the Maltese fisheries department, has made the hunting vote one of her priorities, addressing hunters together with Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba and meeting them in informal settings.