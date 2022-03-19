Prime Minister guarantees a steady supply and price stability of food

Prime Minister Robert Abela guaranteed a steady supply and stability in prices of staple foods like bread and milk, saying an agreement had been reached with the importers of wheat and animal feed.

“We offered the necessary liquidity so that the importers could provide the required food supply. We also provided a storage facility at the Kordin Grain Terminal to prevent staple food products like milk and bread from spiking,” Abela said.

Abela was speaking during a PL political event in Gzira on Saturday evening. Abela stuck to the “you know where you stand with us” mantra, saying that the Labour Party had a positive track record when it came to pension increases and stability in energy prices.

He said that under a Labour government people would have more money in their pocket, thanks to pledged increases in the in-work benefit scheme and children’s allowance, the widening of tax bands and tax refunds.

“In contrast you don’t know where you stand with the PN, whose leader said they would not be handing out tax refunds in government and whose proposals are full of terms and conditions,” Abela said.

Asked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the repercussions on the country’s economy, Abela said, “it is a challenge but we will take all the necessary measures to keep protecting our citizens.”

With some tongue in cheek, Equality Minister Owen Bonnici compared the “inconsistencies” of the Nationalist Party on the trackless tram proposal, saying they were a “trackless Opposition”.

Bonnici also said PN was not to be trusted, “as people are already voting but they are still yet to publish the costings of their proposals”.

Antonella Rogers made an intervention, where she personally thanked the Labour Party for helping her whilst undergoing cancer treatment. She thanked the Labour government for the free medicines and for recognising her LGBTIQ status in society.

“I can now declare that as a former Nationalist, I will vote for the Labour Party for the first time. Thankfully we are living in a democratic society, where you can express yourself without any fear of repercussions,” Rogers said.