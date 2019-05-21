menu

Labour and Nationalist billboards defaced by adbusting ‘guerrillas’

Labour and Nationalist party political billboards have been defaced by a group calling themselves Billboard Guerillas 

laura_calleja
21 May 2019, 12:41pm
by Laura Calleja
The group said that that they carried out “an attack on silly PLPN messages”
Political billboards belonging to the Labour and Nationalist parties have been defaced with graffiti by a group calling themsevlves Billboard Guerillas.

The group said that that they carried out “an attack on silly PLPN messages” which they claim are polluting the streets. “As another election approaches, our country has yet again been plastered with stupid and meaningless political messages of all shapes and sizes, calling the Billboard Guerrillas into action once again,” the group said.

The group said the two parties only have the interests of Charles Azzopardi (Azzopardi Fisheries), Charles Polidano iċ-Ċaqnu, Silvio Debono (dB Group), Winston J. Zahra (Island Hotels Group), Joseph Portelli (Portelli Projects), Alfred Pisani (Corinthia Group), Sandro Chetcuti (Malta Developers Association), Charles and Anton Camilleri tal-Franċiż, the Tumas Group, Marco Gaffarena, Joe Gasan and “their ilk” in mind.

Billboard Guerillas said that both PL and PN were trying to convince the public that they loved Malta and were willing to fight for it. However, the group said, “tragically, their track record shows that they have consistently ignored the common good and turned Malta and its population into a material to be exploited by their rich and greedy friends.”

