Joseph Muscat hoping for solutions not finger pointing at migration summit

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has urged his European counterparts to keep an open mind and to work constructively towards a “multifaceted” solution to the migration situation in the Mediterranean.

Muscat was addressing journalists before walking in to an informal summit on migration convened by Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, ahead of next week’s EU council summit.

“We are coming into this meeting with an open mind,” Muscat said. “We do hope that everyone around the table will adopt the same attitude. It’s obvious that the situation is extremely precarious.”

The Prime Minister said that Malta had first-hand experience of the migration phenomenon in the Mediterranean and insisted it was “not the time for finger-pointing”.

“I do feel that people are looking at us for solutions,” he continued, stressing that the usual rhetoric would not be good enough. “We need to come up with concrete solutions. We will make some proposals of our own and we do hope everyone will be willing to listen.”

Muscat added that he did not believe that there was only one solution to the migration problem but "building a wall on high seas" was not one of them.

The mini-summit was called at Germany’s behest in an attempt to produce a working document ahead of the European Council, something that appears increasingly unlikely.

Diplomats have been scrambling to find some form of common position, as mainstream political parties across the EU come under pressure from uneasy electorates.

Tensions over migration in the Mediterranean have been running high in recent weeks, as Italy’s new government has changed the country’s policy on migration.

Earlier this month, Italian Home Affairs minister Matteo Salvini ordered of all of Italy’s ports closed to the MV Aquarius, a rescue vessel that was carrying 629 migrants rescued within the Libyan search and rescue area.

Salvini insisted that Malta should take the migrants, resulting in a diplomatic standoff between the two countries that was only resolved after Spain stepped in and agreed to take the migrants.

On Friday, Salivini again insisted that Italy would not allow a rescue vessel, this time the MV Lifeline, to dock in Italy, once again claiming the vessel was Malta’s responsibility, a claim Malta has maintained is factually incorrect.