Migration tops Libya visit agenda for Italy’s home affairs minister

Italy’s Home Affairs Minister Matteo Salvini is on a one-day visit to Libya, trying to solicit support from the government to stem migrant departures.

The visit comes a day after 16 EU leaders met informally in Brussels to discuss migration, which has caused a major rift between member states.

Salvini met his Libyan counterpart Abdulsalam Ashour and is expected back to Italy later in the afternoon.

Qui Tripoli, ho appena incontrato il ministro dell’Interno libico Abdulsalam Ashour. Il mio

impegno sarà massimo per rinsaldare l’amicizia tra i nostri due Paesi e la collaborazione su tutti i fronti, a partire dall’emergenza immigrazione. Vi tengo aggiornati! pic.twitter.com/9OiTeelQnu — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) June 25, 2018

In a tweet before departing for the capital Tripoli on a military plane, Salvini said his visit was intended to reinforce the “friendship” between the two countries and strengthen collaboration on all fronts, “starting with the migration emergency”.

Migrants arriving in Italy very often depart on large flimsy dinghies from Libya’s vast coastline. Human smuggling networks are rife in Libya and help finance militias that sprouted after the removal of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

EU maritime operations just outside Libya’s territorial waters have tried to disrupt these human smuggling networks, while saving lives at sea.

Non-governmental organisations operating rescue vessels have also been patrolling the seas off Libya to save migrants from the overcrowded boats.

Italy has insisted that the Libyan coastguard should be allowed to carry out its own operations and take rescued migrants back to Libyan territory, something human rights groups are opposed to.

The EU has been training the Libyan coastguard but the volatile situation in the country means that the UN-backed government does not have absolute control on all the territory.

Salvini’s visit, which is the first outside the country since he became home affairs minister and deputy prime minister, comes on the back of significant electoral victories for Lega, the party he leads.

In second-round voting that took place over the weekend in various Italian communes, Lega registered important wins in northern localities that are traditionally centre-left bastions.

Salvini’s Lega is in government with Luigi di Maio’s Cinque Stelle and since taking over, Italy has adopted a hard-line stand on migration.

The country has closed its ports to ships belonging to NGOs operating in the Mediterranean.

Italy has also clashed with Malta on two occasions, over the disembarkation of migrants saved by rescue NGOs.

In the latest case, the Lifeline, a ship operated by German organisation Mission Lifeline, remains loitering in international waters with more than 200 migrants aboard after Italy and Malta refused it entry.

Italy wanted Malta to take in the ship but Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hit back, saying Malta will not be taking any orders from Italy.

Italy has also traded insults with France over migration.

Within this tense context, the leaders of the EU-28 will be holding a summit in Brussels at the end of this week with migration set to dominate the agenda.