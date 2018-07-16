menu

Patrol boats disembark rescued migrants in Pozzallo

The 450 migrants will be distributed among a group of willing member states

yannick_pace
16 July 2018, 12:47pm
by Yannick Pace
The UNHCR described the disembarkation process as a prolonged and unjustied one
The UNHCR described the disembarkation process as a prolonged and unjustied one

A group of roughly 450 migrants who were on board two patrol ships outside the port of Pozzallo in Sicily have disembarked and started to receive the necessary treatment.

Permission for the vessel to disembark arrived just before midnight on Sunday, following a day of uncertainty during which the two vessels were provided with supplies by Italian authorities as they looked set to spend another night at sea. 

The migrants had been transferred onto the two vessels from a fishing boat they had been travelling on, on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Malta and France pledged to take a share of the migrants, however the two boats were not granted permission to dock in Pozzallo on Sunday as Italy held out until more countries stepped forward.

READ ALSO: Evarist Bartolo in spat with ‘patriots’ over government decision to take 50 migrants

In addition to the two countries, Germany, Spain and Portugal also agreed to take in 50 migrants each. Belgium is also expected to communicate its willingness to take a share of the migrants.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Italian Home Affairs minister Matteo Salvini said that women and children had be allowed to disembark and were being "kept safe", but insisted that the same policy applied thus far by Italy still applied for the remained of the migrants. "Our future goal is for these people, especially the women and children, to not leave [Libya] and not die any longer."

In a tweet UNHCR Italia said the disembarkation process had been “prolonged and unjustified”.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in Europe
Patrol boats disembark rescued migrants in Pozzallo
Europe

Patrol boats disembark rescued migrants in Pozzallo
Yannick Pace
Miriam Dalli appointed European Parliament rapporteur on EU migration fund
Europe

Miriam Dalli appointed European Parliament rapporteur on EU migration fund
[WATCH] Brussels plays down Juncker's drink problem, claims EU boss suffered sciatica attack
Europe

[WATCH] Brussels plays down Juncker's drink problem, claims EU boss suffered sciatica attack
Global NGO denounces Italian trawlers in protected zone east of Malta
Europe

Global NGO denounces Italian trawlers in protected zone east of Malta
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe