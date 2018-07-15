Updated | Malta to help Italian-led migrant relocation effort

Italian authorities have provided supplies to two patrol boats carrying 450 migrants between them, and which are currently awaiting disembarkation orders outside the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, according to Italian media reports..

On Saturday Malta and France both pledged to each receive 50 migrants of the 450 on board two vessels after they were transferred from a fishing vessel they were traveling on after departing from Libya. Germany was also reported to have accepted to take 50 migrants.

A third standoff between Malta and Italy looked to be on the cards on Friday after Italian Home Affairs Minister Matteo Salvini said that the vessel would not find refuge in Italy, and insisted that Malta should be the country to take responsibility for the vessel.

But a breakthrough appeared to have been made on Saturday, when it was announced that Malta and France would each be taking a share of the migrants after they were disembarked in Italy.

I spoke to #Italy PM @GiuseppeConteIT who asked for solidarity on case of boat with 450 migrants who will disembark in Italy. I confirmed that consistently with our policy, we will participate in a redistribution initiative. #Malta not only demands but also offers solidarity -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 14, 2018

In a statement, the government said that Malta would be participating in an Italian-led initiative to relocate a number of migrants who were on the fishing vessel.

It said that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in which Muscat reiterated that “consistent with its policy of not only advocating but also offering solidarity, Malta would assist in this case, which will disembark in Italy”.

The government said the initiative followed a similar initiative taken by Malta to resolve the MV Lifeline case. In that case, nine countries, including Italy, had stepped up and agreed to share 234 migrants.

“The actions of the Maltese government are without prejudice to the undisputed fact that it acted in conformity with international rules also in this case,” it said.

Due buone notizie.

Volere è potere, io non mollo.#primagliitaliani pic.twitter.com/1rxHCCQoFM — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 14, 2018

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Salvini welcomed the agreement as good news.

“Of the 450 migrants on two ships off the Italian coast, France and Malta have agreed to take 50 each, and other countries will do the same.”

Proactiva Open Arms resumes missions

Meanwhile the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms has said it was resuming missions within the Libyan search and rescue area, despite Italy's decision to close its ports. Two of its vessels, the Open Arms and the Astral, were in the vicinity of Sardegna, sailing towards Libyan waters on Sunday afternoon.