MEP Marlene Mizzi appointed rapporteur on Brexit report

MEP Marlene Mizzi has been appointed as the rapporteur for the Internal Market and Consumers Committee (IMCO) on the legislative proposal concerning Brexit.

As a rapporteur, Mizzi will be involved in EU type-approval legislation with regard to the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the Union. This is the first report concerning the UK withdrawal from the Union to be led by a Maltese MEP.

“I am honoured to have been entrusted to lead this legislative report, even more so since the withdrawal of the UK from the Union will affect all citizens,” Mizzi said. “EU legislative framework governing type-approval for a number of products will no longer apply to the United Kingdom as of the withdrawal date. One of the hardest hit products will be vehicles – a product which is of vital importance to citizens.”

The report is aimed to create a market structure that will still give vehicle manufacturers access to the European Single market following the United Kingdom’s exit from the Union. The legislation will be essential for both vehicle manufacturers, consumers and users, as it bases itself on vehicle type-approval applications which may no longer be valid in the EU-27 following Brexit.

MEP Mizzi will lead the negotiations to ensure that the end result will be a balanced one for all stakeholders –car manufacturers, importers and consumers.

“One appreciates the importance of the current negotiations concerning the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the Union. Thereby, I reiterate my position that when Brexit day arrives, the lives of both EU and UK citizens will be affected, and the negotiations up to that point must be carried out without imposing unnecessary hardship for the citizens of the EU living in the UK and vice-versa,” Mizzi said.

“We want to ensure the best possible result for all those involved, which will only be achievable following various meetings that have been and will be taken on in the coming months.”