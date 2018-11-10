menu

Salvini accuses Malta of giving fuel, urging migrants to Lampedusa

The Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, defined Malta's act of assisting migrants towards the Italian island as "hostile" and "mad"

david_hudson
10 November 2018, 1:39pm
by David Hudson
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini

Maltese authorities gave fuel and compasses to migrants in the Mediterranean to help them reach the Italian island of Lampedusa. So claims Matteo Salvini, as tensions between the two countries on this contentious issue appear unabated.

Salvini, leader of the Italian right wing Lega movement, said that Italian authorities had called upon their Maltese counterparts to check upon a boat hosting up to 13 migrants in Maltese waters last Wednesday—said boat had reportedly ran out of fuel. However, the same boat showed up at Lampedusa on Friday with those rescued on board saying that they were assised by people at sea who wore uniforms "like those of the [Maltese] coastguard."

This was reported by Tgcom24, with Salvini saying that the migrants had allegedly been approached by a dinghy that passed out supplies: water, life jackets, a compass and two tanks of fuel. The dinghy escorted the migrant boat for an hour towards Italy before turning back.

Salvini took to Twitter and called the manouvre "crazy", that the EU refuses to bat its eyes to this issue while imposing sanctions on the risky Italian budget. This is not the first time that the Italian Deputy Prime Minister attacked Malta on this issue, arguing that Maltese authorities do not do their part when it comes to the migrant controversy. 

"Some EU member states don't care about migrants and dump them on us, hile Brussels keeps threatening sanctions on our budget: we will not be initimidated," he said.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Europe
Salvini accuses Malta of giving fuel, urging migrants to Lampedusa
Europe

Salvini accuses Malta of giving fuel, urging migrants to Lampedusa
David Hudson
EPP chooses Manfred Weber as top candidate for European Commission president
Europe

EPP chooses Manfred Weber as top candidate for European Commission president
Massimo Costa
Updated | Brussels tells Malta’s FIAU to step up anti-money laundering supervision
Europe

Updated | Brussels tells Malta’s FIAU to step up anti-money laundering supervision
Matthew Vella
Metsola calls for stronger EU borders: ‘Protection is a right, migration is not’
Europe

Metsola calls for stronger EU borders: ‘Protection is a right, migration is not’
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe