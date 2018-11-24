menu

[WATCH] Protestors in Paris fuel price demonstrations clash with police

Protestors were dispersed using tear gas and water guns 

24 November 2018, 1:09pm
French protestors took to the streets
Protestors demonstrating against high fuel prices in Paris have clashed with police. 

The price of diesel which has risen by around 23% over the past 12 months to an average of €1.51 per litre, its highest point since the early 2000s.

Several thousand protestors formed up on Saturday near the Champs-Elysées and faced a police cordon which was designed to prevent them from reaching key buildings, including the Prime Minister’s residence. 

3,000 police officers have been deployed in the city, with an estimated 30,000 protestors expected to reach the French capital. 

Videos posted on social media showed firecrackers being thrown at police as protesters shouted slogans calling for President Emmanuel Macron to resign.

