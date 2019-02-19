menu

European Parliament approves €10 billion budget to help states deal with migration

A legislative report penned by Labour MEP Miriam Dalli proposing funds to help member states deal with migration and asylum was approved by the civil liberties committee

kurt_sansone
19 February 2019, 8:54pm
by Kurt Sansone
The European Parliament has approved a €10 billion budget to help frontline states deal with migration
The European Parliament has backed a proposal put forward by Labour MEP Miriam Dalli for the creation of a fund to support frontline states in dealing with migration.

The civil liberties committee approved an increase of more than €10 billion in the budget for the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) for the period 2021-2027.

MEPs also approved the creation of a new fund for border management with a budget of €8 billion.

Dalli was responsible for penning the legislative proposal underpinning AMIF, which will help in the creation of a common asylum policy, the development of legal channels of migration and contribute to the fight against irregular migration.

“We hear a lot of the need to show solidarity and support to frontline member states in the circumstances that we live in. But this solidarity should be demonstrated in a concrete manner. I am therefore satisfied that the European Parliament has approved this report that pushes for tangible solidarity including with countries like Malta to help mitigate those circumstances that we have recently faced,” the Maltese MEP said in a reaction to the vote.

The report called for minimum standards for certain goals including for the Common European Asylum System, social inclusion, legal migration and solidarity including relocation measures. The fund also covers the return in cases of persons whose asylum requests have been rejected.

"I am satisfied that this report was approved despite the opposition on the part of conservative forces in the European Parliament. I look forward to continue working to ensure the necessary support so that countries like Malta are not left alone," Dalli said.

