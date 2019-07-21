Jean-Claude Juncker will pay a visit to Malta

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Malta next week on an official visit, the government said. In a press statement, the government wrote that Juncker would be in Malta on Monday and Tuesday.

Juncker will be in talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Castille on Monday evening and will be conferred with the Honorary Membership of the National Order of Merit in the Grade of Companion after a meeting with President George Vella on Tuesday morning.

This is one of many visits to Malta for the outgoing Commission President.

Juncker is due to end his term as on October 31. Former German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen takes over on 1 November.