Roberta Metsola to sit on MEP rule of law group

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola says the special focus group should assess progress in Malta and Slovakia after past missions flagged concerns

laura_calleja
17 September 2019, 12:07pm
by Laura Calleja
Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola
Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has been selected to be one of the two European People's Party representatives on the MEP rule of law group.

Metsola said was returned to the EP as a representative of the people of Malta and Gozo with a stronger mandate to tackle issues and stand up for "European values".

She said the group would look at every member state and seek to push reforms where they were necessary.

"I expect the group will again visit states, hold hearings and make specific recommendations. We will work on the previous mandate that looked at Malta and Slovakia in particular and assess what progress, if any, has been made since our report. Our interest is not to single out any state in particular - we will look at different systems in different states and make proposals to strengthen them where these are needed,” Metsola said.

Metsola was selected along with Slovak MEP Vladimir Biolcik, to represent the EPP in the group.

READ ALSO: MEPs approve rule of law resolution targeting Malta and Slovakia

