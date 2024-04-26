KM Malta Airlines announces extra flights, special fares for 8 June elections

KM Malta Airlines will operate extra flights and offer special fares for eligible voters and their dependents to fly to Malta and vote in European and local elections.

The airline said in a statement on Friday that travel will be permitted during the period 27 May to 14 June, with the first return date out of Malta being 1 June and the final inbound travel date into Malta being 8 June.

Bookings will open for sale from 2 May to 8 June and reservations can only be made through the dedicated KM Malta Airlines call centre number +356 2141 8118 between 8am and 4:30pm from Monday to Sunday. The airline advised that bookings are subject to availability.

Special €90 fare

Persons eligible to vote and whose name appears in the electoral registers published by the Electoral Commission, including their direct dependants (a spouse or child or stepchild under the age of 18), will be able to avail of a special election fare of €90 return (inclusive of all taxes and charges). Infants who have not reached their second birthday may travel for a fee of €9.

Travel will be permitted on KM Malta Airlines operated flights only and all travel must take place into and out of the same city. Tickets will be non-refundable and no change in travel dates is permitted.

Those eligible voters who qualify for these special fares, and who have already made an alternative booking with KM Malta Airlines for travel within the defined period 27 May to 14 June, may request either a full refund of their paid ticket or to change their tickets to different dates of travel at no charge but subject to the payment of any difference in fare.

Extra flights

KM Malta Airlines also announced that it will operate extra flights to Brussels and London Gatwick on the following dates:

Wednesday 5 June

Malta/London Gatwick/Malta (am)

Malta/London Gatwick/Malta (pm)

Thursday 6 June

Malta/Brussels/Malta (am)

Sunday 9 June

Malta/London Gatwick/Malta (pm)

Monday 10 June

Malta/Brussels/Malta (am)

Malta/London Gatwick/Malta (pm)