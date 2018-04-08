Build for tomorrow, not just today | Tara Cassar
Malta seems hell-bent on an unstoppable construction drive: but some NGOs seem equally hell-bent on bringing this urban sprawl under some form of control. Environmental crusaders? Radical extremists opposed to all progress? For Tara Cassar - an architect working for Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar (FAA) – it is more a case of trying to build a better place to live.
‘Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar’ came into being just over 10 years ago, partly in response to the controversial ‘rationalisation schemes’ which expanded the development zones in 2005/6. Its name implies a concern for the ‘environment’ as a whole... but it is also undeniably associated with one particular aspect of environmentalism: construction and development, with an emphasis on heritage preservation. Would you agree that FAA is, effectively, a single-issue lobby group?
I’d say, as an environmental group, FAA does focus on issues concerning urban planning, yes. But I wouldn’t call that a ‘single-issue’. Urban planning involves hundreds of different issues: it touches on pollution, the demolition of heritage buildings, trying to protect open spaces, preventing urban sprawl... To us it is a major issue that has hit Malta in recent decades. People feel that Malta is changing; and ultimately this is where we live... in our urban environment. It is not the only environmental issue that needs to be addressed, naturally; and there are other groups that are perhaps more specialised when it comes to tackling other particular issues. Our area of focus is urban planning; and I would say that it is an important one, because it has massive implications for our quality of life.
Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition