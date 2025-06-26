My essentials: Gisèle Grima’s cultural picks

About me

For over 15 years, my work as a musician in educational settings has always brought about wonderful experiences through teaching and coaching students across the age range. I teach in a school, give lectures as part of the Opera Nova Project, and have an exciting singing project for children and youths in the pipeline. I am also married and have two children.

Book

I have just started reading a book called The Kreutzer Sonata and Other Stories’ by Leo Tolstoy. It was gifted to me by a dear music colleague whom I collaborated with for a recording some years ago. I only came across it on my shelf recently and remain curious to discover how these love stories will unravel and what role Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata plays in it all.

Film

Rather than a film, a miniseries called Adolescence is one which stuck out this year. It is thought-provoking and it hits hard at the realities of today’s social and online influences among youths. After learning that the drama uses a one-shot format technique, I appreciated the way in which it immerses the audience with credibility and continuous tension. For those who enjoy character-driven and socially relevant dramas, I would recommend it.

Internet and TV

In August 2024, I took a bold decision to become less active on social media. I’ve got no regrets since! I still access the internet of course and frequently visit online news platforms more than anything else. In an age of constant connectivity, life has become too short to be consumed by doom-scrolling, self-comparison, or the pressures for validation or approval from others.

Music

If I had to return to my teenage years, I was very much drawn to the Irish band The Corrs. Their mix of pop and Irish folk made them unique in the 90s and their tunes were catchy and fresh. At home, music is also constantly alive either with myself practising or my little ones exploring the keyboard and jamming with their own percussion instruments. Besides that, music also plays in the background—whether it’s Disney tunes, showtunes, or Classic FM.

Place

In Europe, Edinburgh remains one of my favourite cities to return to. I lived there for three years as a student and it never disappoints with its scenic charm and beauty. There are many places I would like to explore in the future. I would love to travel to Asia, specifically Japan and to discover new and enriching cultures through traditions, food, music and architecture.